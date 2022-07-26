Bijli Mahotsav celebrated in Garo Hills

Tura, July 26: The Ministry of Power, in association with the district administration of South West Garo Hills, Meghalaya, organized two-day “Bijli Mahotsav”, as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebration, at Gasura and Anangpara villages on Monday and Tuesday respectively, to celebrate the collaboration between the Central and the State Governments.

Highlighting the key achievements of the power sector under the umbrella of ‘Ujjwal Bharat Ujjwal Bhavishya- [email protected] for more public participation and getting across the developments in the power sector to the citizens at large, the weeklong celebration with cultural programmes, nukkad nataks and screening of short films on the power sector, commenced on July 21st which will be culminated on July 31st, 2022.

Meanwhile, Bijli Mahotsav was also organized by the Meghalaya Power Department at Karukol Jalaigre Village in South Garo Hills.

Speaking at the programme, chief guest and Siju-Rongara MLA, Rakkam A Sangma while highlighting the benefits of electricity applauded the power department of the district for their selfless effort in bringing back electrical normalcy in the district after the major setbacks in the recent flash floods.

He also sought people’s cooperation in maintaining good flow of electricity while informing about the other projects and schemes that are being implemented by the government to uplift the rural mass.