USTM to host all India VCs conference

Guwahati, July 26: The Association of Indian Universities (AIU) has selected the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya(USTM) to host the 97th annual general body meeting (AGM) as well as the National Conference of the Vice Chancellors of AIU scheduled to be held in March, 2023.

Dr (Mrs) Pankaj Mittal, Secretary General of AIU has visited USTM recently to take stock of the feasibility of the venue and was satisfied with the state-of-the-art infrastructure, progress of the university and its teaching learning facilities, according to a Press release.

More than 900 Vice Chancellors of Universities are coming to participate in this most prestigious academic event of the country. It is the first of its kind conference to be held in the region.

During her visit to USTM from July 21 to 23, Dr Mittal also inaugurated the Advanced Research Centre cum Central Instrumentation Facility at USTM in the presence of Mahbubul Hoque, Chancellor of USTM and Prof G. D. Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM.

Prof GD Sharma, Vice Chancellor of USTM, has recently taken over the charge of the Vice President, AIU with effect from the 1st of July this year for a period of one year.