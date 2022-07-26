Bernard N Marak arrested in UP

Shillong, July 26: Meghalaya State BJP vice-president and a member of Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC), Bernard N. Marak alias Rimpu has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh. A team of Meghalaya Police is being sent to bring him to Tura.

Bernard was arrested while traveling in a taxi in Hapur district of UP, according to Meghalaya DGP, L R Boshnoi.

Earlier in the day, Meghalaya Police issued a look out notice against absconding Bernard N Marak alias Rimpu in connection with Tura Women Police Station Case No.105(07)2022 u/s 3//5/6/7 of Immoral Trafficking (Prevention) Act,1956.

The look out notices was circulated among all the police stations, police outposts in Meghalaya as well as all the state police forces in all other states and union territories in the country.