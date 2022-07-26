Garo singer picked up by police for attempting to enforce ban on tobacco

Tura, July 26: Garo Singer, Monica Momin, who managed to win over the hearts of many, especially from the rural areas of Garo Hills with her track singing, was on Tuesday taken in for questioning by the Tura Women’s police following an FIR filed against her for harassing traders and attempting to enforce a ban on sale of tobacco products in Tura.

Monica, who also happens to be the president of the just recently constituted Women’s Trade Association (WTA) had earlier gone from shop to shop in Rongram and Tura and tried to enforce a ban on the sale of tobacco products. Soon after the incident, the FIR was filed against her at the Tura Police Station on July 21.

According to police, the singer was picked up from her home near Chunmati in the outskirts of Tura.

Members of the WTA led by Momin, had earlier during the raid of the shops, claimed that there was a ruling by the health ministry which asked state governments to develop a mechanism to not allow the sale of tobacco products in shops that sell other items. However, a search of the internet failed to provide any results.

The matter was later clarified by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Swapnil Tembe who confirmed that no such law currently exists to prohibit the sale of tobacco products in shops.