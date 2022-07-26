Mutual transfer orders issued to 7,716 teachers in first phase: Assam minister

Guwahati, July 26: Assam education minister Ranoj Pegu on Tuesday said that mutual transfer orders have been issued through the online mode to as many as 7,716 teachers in the first phase in just two days.

The transfer orders have been issued to the teachers through the state government’s teacher transfer portal through our teacher transfer portal (https://hrmsassam.in).

The second phase will begin from Wednesday, the minister informed.

Speaking at a programme here, Pegu clarified that the process of transfer of teachers has not been delayed.

“There have been complaints in the past about our portal being slow, which is not the case. We had announced earlier that the teacher recruitment process would precede the transfer orders. Besides, the teacher eligibility test (TET) had to be conducted again so as to avoid any litigation that might arise in connection with the recruitment process,” the minister said.

The objective of the mutual teacher transfers is to reduce corruption and speed up the process through digitisation.

Notably, in this new digital process, the desired teachers would be able to submit their transfer requests in the form of an application on the official portal without visiting any office of the department.

The state education department of Assam had already verified the online application for mutual transfer TET and online teacher transfer applications (2021) district-wise. Subsequently, the online mutual transfer lists have been uploaded in the teacher transfer management system portal.

SEBA mobile apps

Meanwhile, the minister officially launched two mobile applications for school students on Tuesday.

The mobile applications of Spoken English and legacy result data of HSLC/Assam High Madrassa examinationswere were launched at a programme organised under the aegis of the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) here.

On the occasion, Pegu said that with the help of the mobile applications students would be able to download their mark sheets and pass certificates digitally from any location without having to go to the SEBA office.

The minister further mentioned that SEBA has been working for the development of an educational app for the students which would be launched soon.

“In order to fulfill the needs of the students in the days ahead, the education department has been working for the upgrade of infrastructure and connectivity in regard to implementation of digital education,” he said.