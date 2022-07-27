‘Aus will beat India in T20 WC final’

New Delhi, July 26: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting feels that India and hosts Australia will play in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup later this year and Aaron Finch’s side will beat Rohit Sharma’s team to lift the coveted trophy.

Having seen and analysed the best players from around the world up close and personal, the two-time World Cup-winning captain admits that some luck is required to win a major ICC trophy but the 47-year-old is strong on the teams he feels are the most likely to taste success in Australia.

“I think India and Australia will be the two playing in the final and I will just have to say that Australia will beat them in the final,” Ponting declared in the latest episode of The ICC Review.

“The reigning champions have got home conditions and that was one thing that made Australia’s win in the last World Cup, not remarkable, but that little bit sweeter for them.

“The fact that a lot of people, me included, thought when they went to UAE, the conditions that they were going to have to face on the back of the IPL, I thought the conditions might have been the thing that might not have allowed them to win it. But they found a way,” he added.

Asked who is the main danger to Australia and India in the mega event, the Australian great believes England also have many match-winners. (IANS)