Meghalaya’s sport climbers impress in Guwahati event

SHILLONG, July 26: The IMF North East Zonal Sport Climbing Competition 2022 organised by the IMF North East Zone Committee, at the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Guwahati concluded on July 24 with Meghalaya’s climbers putting up a resilient show during the competition.

In the Women’s Open category, Ngandarihun Sohshang finished 3rd while Indalin Lyngdoh secured 10th position in LEAD and SPEED climbing.

In the Men’s Open category, Teimiki Sungoh took 9th, Keliostar Pdai 13th, Rajeshphar Pdai 15th, while Ricky Rani finished 30th.

In the Sub-Junior Girls category, Dadapbiang Lyngdoh finished 1st in SPEED and BOULDERING climbing while Iaphilarisa Syiemlieh took 2nd position in LEAD climbing followed by Pynkmenlang Lyngdoh in 3rd place.

Also, in the Sub-Junior Boys category, Kyrmenskhem Lyngdoh finished 9th while Mebandonlang Umsong was 12th.

Lastly, in Junior Boys, Balawan Habor Rynjah ended in 11th position while Leadingstar Kharbudon took 14th position.