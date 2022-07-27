FIFA wants eminent player representation in AIFF EC

New Delhi, July 26: World football’s governing body, FIFA has recommended AIFF to have 25 percent eminent player representation in its Executive Committee as co-opted members instead of the 50 percent stipulated in the draft constitution by CoA.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, which is running the sport in the country, had sent the final draft constitution to FIFA on July 13.

In response to that, FIFA-AFC made its observations in a letter written to AIFF acting general secretary Sunando Dhar. “As per the draft Statutes shared with us, there will be an additional 35 Eminent Players in the AIFF Congress from the exiting 35 Member Associations. Although we agree that the players’ voice needs to be heard, we are also of the view that the importance of the existing members of the AIFF should not be undermined,” it said in the letter.

“To bring in 50 percent of the members in the Congress structure which equals the current membership structure is not prudent idea, and the AIFF should seek to be more diverse in future.

“However, we understand the requirements of the Sports Code of India and recommend AIFF to bring in a presence of above 25 percent of the Eminent Players in the AIFF Executive Committee as Co-opted Members.” The draft constitution also says that a state association office-bearer who becomes AIFF executive member shall automatically relinquish the state body post and vice versa.

FIFA-AFC said “such a proposal would make it difficult for the Members to get re-elected again at the respective Member Associations in the event that they cannot serve their full term in the Executive Committee of AIFF for any reason.”

FIFA-AFC said “it would undermine the importance of the elected officials by the AIFF Congress as it would appear to grant the Executive Committee the power to bring in a person to represent [President] even from outside of the EC.

“Therefore, FIFA and the AFC are of the view that the relevant provision should specify that any person acting for or representing the president when the latter is permanently or temporarily prevented from performing his/her official function, should be chosen from the existing AIFF Executive Committee Members. (PTI)