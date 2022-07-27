Eng women sweep T20I series vs SA

Derby, July 26: England spinner Sophie Ecclestone’s all-round performance helped the hosts defeat South Africa Women by 38 runs in the third and final T20 International at the County Ground here to complete a 3-0 series sweep here.

Ecclestone displayed some clean hitting at the back end of the England innings on Monday, scoring an unbeaten 33 off just 12 balls to help her team to a massive 176/6 in the allotted 20 overs.

She clobbered four boundaries and two massive sixes during an entertaining knock – also her highest T20I score – and then backed it up by picking up two crucial wickets to ensure South Africa fell short on the run chase.

England used seven bowlers against the Proteas, with young quick Issy Wong (1/40) producing a peach of a delivery to clean bowl South Africa opener Lara Goodall during the opening over of the chase.

Both teams will now turn their attention to picking up a medal at the Commonwealth Games, which commences in Birmingham later this week. (IANS)