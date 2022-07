Mawkhar Sports Club held its general meeting on Monday at the Office of the Dorbar Shnong, Khasi National Dorbar Hall, Mawkhar. President of the club Ransom Sutnga, while addressing the welcome speech, also deliberated on the club’s achievement of qualifying for the Shillong Premier League. Secretary Ksan Kupar Warjri presented the reports and audited accounts w.e.f. 2018-2022.