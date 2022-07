National Herald case: Sonia appears before ED for 3rd round of questioning

She arrived at the ED office here at 11 a.m. along with her daughter Priyanka Gandhi who was seen carrying a medicine box.

Taking Sonia’s ill health into consideration, the central agency has permitted Priyanka to be present in the office during the interrogation but in a separate room.

On Tuesday, she was questioned for almost six hours in two sittings.

A team of additional director Monika Sharma is recording Gandhi’s statement.

Sources said that on Tuesday she was asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five-day questioning.