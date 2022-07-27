Power @ 2047 celebrated in GH

Tura, July 27: As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, a programme highlighting the achievements of power sector under the umbrella of Ujjwal Bharat and Ujjwal Bhavishya – Power @2047 was celebrated on Wednesday at Mendipathar Multi Purpose Cooperative Society Hall at Resubelpara in North Garo HIlls.

Addressing the occasion as the chief guest Deputy Commissioner, RP Marak in his speech lauded the service of the officials and staff of MeECL for their tireless efforts in ensuring the constant supply of electricity. “The employees of power department often have to wade through cut-off roads to restore disrupted power connection caused due to various calamities and therefore it was a befitting day to acknowledge their contribution in ensuring the regular flow of electricity”, he added.

Marak also apprised the gathering on Hydroger Mission which was launched in the state by Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma where he informed that under the mission, 220 Hydroger projects would be set up across the state.

Meanwhile, Power @ 2047 was also celebrated in East Garo Hills at Ronggongre Lower Primary School, Ronggon, Williamnagar in a programme organized by the MePDCL in collaboration with NEEPCO and the East Garo Hills district Administration.

Speaking on the occasion as the Chief Guest, local MLA Marcuise N Marak said that the government is doing remarkable work in the field of power sector by implementing various schemes with the help of the central government. Terming the power sector as a vital sector, the chief guest exhorted the concerned department to strengthen and streamline their public service delivery mechanism.