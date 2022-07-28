Strategic location gives NE edge to boost trade ties with SE Asia: Himanta

Guwahati, July 28: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday said that Northeast India, which is located in the middle of the fastest emerging nations of South East Asia, has the potential to act as the springboard for the emergence of trade and commerce with these nations.

Speaking as the chief guest in the ‘2nd Northeast India Buyer-Seller Meet’ organised by the Indian Chamber of Commerce in association with the ministry of external affairs here, Sarma said the Northeast can play a pivotal role in strengthening Indo-ASEAN and Indo-BBN (Bangladesh Bhutan Nepal) relationships.

“The long international borders that the region shares with South East Asian and BBN countries, including China, also gives it a unique geographical advantage for being a catalyst for the development of trade and commerce with these countries,” he said.

“Besides, improved connectivity between India and South East Asian nations has benefitted the Northeastern region greatly,” he said, adding that the bilateral and multilateral connectivity initiatives like the Trilateral Highway that goes from India to Thailand via Myanmar has given rise to a new hope.

He also informed that survey and planning work on the Imphal-Moreh Railway line was underway.

“The setting up of North East Economic corridor connecting markets in Bangladesh and the ASEAN region is also being actively contemplated to give a fillip to trade and commerce,” he added.

Pointing to the illegal movement of goods from across the border, Sarma advocated for reworking on the custom tariff system for the mutual development of all.

Presenting Assam before the international delegates in the meeting, the chief minister said that Assam is the largest economy in the Northeastern region.

“The state has the reputation of being an industrial state because of its prolific tea, oil, coal and tourism industry. Assam is one of the biodiversity hotspots of the country with its 312 notified reserve forests, five national parks and 20 wildlife sanctuaries,” he said.

Taking into consideration its well-established petro-chemical industry, he further said the state could take the lead in producing green plastics which are in huge demand in developed markets.

The chief minister also said that the organic products of the state such as ginger, lemon, bhut jolokia, red rice, black rice, joha, pineapple, orange, jackfruit, banana, etc., have huge export potential.

.