Bernard Marak sent to 8-day police custody, additional charges added by police

Tura, July 28: Tura MDC and former militant chief, Bernard (Rimpu) Marak has been sent to police custody for a period of 8 days following a marathon hearing at the Court of the CJM in Tura. The session which began late evening at about 5:30 PM lasted till 8:30 after which the decision to allow police custody to the Tura MDC was granted by the CJM.

A visibly tired Bernard later collapsed at the gates of the court when he was being escorted back into the bulletproof truck leading to huge shouts from his supporters. Family members, who were presented there, objected to Bernard being taken to the PS in his current state. Police personnel, however, ignored the objections before taking him to the PS for further questioning.

Family members and supporters of the MDC, who continued to wait until the end of the Court session, alleged that Marak had not been provided food during the entire journey from Delhi, calling the act inhumane.

Interestingly, additional charges were brought against the MDC, with police today recovering more arms and explosives after they broke down in a still to be opened room in Marak’s farmhouse. Further a medical examination of a minor revealed a case of sexual assault which was also added to the FIR against the Tura MDC.

Marak, who was apprehended in Hapur in Uttar Pradesh 2 days ago after fleeing from the state following an arrest warrant issued against him by Meghalaya police, was brought by the early morning flight from New Delhi.

He landed at Guwahati at about 9:30 AM before being brought to Tura by road. He reached at about 3 PM in Tura where he was first taken to the Tura PS before undergoing a medical examination prior to being produced in Court in view of the gravity of the charges against him.

Earlier police had sought 14 days custody to question the MDC before the Court decided on eight-day of police remand.

A raid was conducted in the premises of the Tura MDC’s Edenbari farmhouse from where a huge amount of liquor bottles, contraceptives as well as other documents were found. Police also apparently rescued at least 5 children from the farmhouse who were later sent to the care of the DCPO – WGH. Another 73 persons were arrested from the spot, with many of them currently out on bail. Marak was charged with running a prostitution racket under the Immoral Activities Act and a warrant issued for his arrest.

Bernard had refused to submit himself to the police claiming that his life was in danger and he could be shot. He was later apprehended from an auto while travelling in Hapur in UP. The UP Court then allowed a 2-day transit remand to Meghalaya police to bring him back to Tura to be produced before the Court.

Meanwhile, a huge number of BJP supporters continued to sit by in front of the Sessions Court in Tura to show their support for the MDC and continued to do so until the end of the Court session.