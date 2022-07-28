Ex-VC of BUHS lectures on ‘community engagement in healthcare’ at USTM

Guwahati, July 28, 2022: At the heart of the process of strengthening community action is the empowerment of communities – their ownership and control of their own endeavours and intentions.

This was stated by Prof. Dr. Liaquat Ali, Former Vice Chancellor, Bangladesh University of Health Sciences (BUHS) here today while addressing a workshop on “Community Engagement for Universal Health Coverage Delivery of Preventive Care and Quality Health Care” organized by Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM).

Dr Ali also addressed a Faculty Development Programme on “Role of Teachers in Institution Building and Quality Delivery” at USTM, according to a Press release.

Dr Liaquat Ali is a member of the expert group of regional and global leaders in PHC constituted by WHO SEARO. Currently, he is the honorary chief scientist and advisor, Pothikrit Institute of Health Studies, Bangladesh.

He said that community engagement focuses on ‘universal health coverage’, ‘preventive care’ and ‘quality health care’. He nicely explained the impact of sociology on health sciences and also explained the reason behind the increasing number of suicidal cases and what measures should be taken to prevent it

“Universal Health Coverage (UHC) is not only about individual treatment services, but also includes population-based services such as public health campaigns, adding fluoride to water, controlling mosquito breeding grounds, among others. This is a change that is being demanded by patients and clients to move away from healthcare delivery that has often been hierarchical, provider-driven and depersonalized, toward increased involvement of patients in the direction of their own care. These demands include mechanisms for patients, family members and communities to influence health system interactions, design, and policy,” he further said.