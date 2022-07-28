Whither Trust properties!

Editor,

Following the Letter to the Editor (ST July 26, 2022) on the scare of withering heritage properties in Shillong an additional scare is the picturesque Golf Course. A part of it on the opposite site of Teeput an area of approximately 30,000 sq ft owned by the Shillong Recreation Ground Trust (SRGT) had about 30-40 matured pine trees and was sold to one Rocky Dhar. The trees were cleared in a matter of weeks and the land is now bare. A big hotel is on the anvil. This will start a scary clearance exodus of the area.

The interesting questions are – who or what is the SRGT? Who are the members and how can they sell Trust land? What legal entity does the Trust have to part away with land of its holding to a private person? The area being contiguous to the golf course will be destroyed aesthetically and this is a threatening development for the entire golf course. Monetary gains for Dorbar Shnong, clans etc. will certainly be a possibility, so how safe is this iconic heritage property?

Successful notable efforts for Tara Ghar, Barik compound have shown that such destruction can be arrested so why not the aforesaid mentioned property? The custodians of the Golf Course can kindly make the public aware of how secured this precious state asset is.

TS Lyngdoh,

Via email

A correction

Apropos of my article, “Teachers’ Association in Meghalaya ” (ST July 27, 2022), the transfer of ownership of primary schools from the Autonomous District Councils to the State Government was effected in 1994 by The Meghalaya Taking Over of District Council Lower Primary Schools Act, 1993. The year 1985 mentioned in the article stands corrected.

Batskhem Myrboh,

Assistant Professor

Synod College

Shillong

Bribe demand at Dawki LCS

We travel to India very frequently through the Dawki border and previously we had been promoting this border as the best land port among all other land ports between India and Bangladesh. However, after COVID 19 the situation has changed. The Indian immigration and customs department asks money from every passenger which is very frustrating.

Every country promotes tourism and trade and extends all facilities to international tourists but unfortunately it seems the Indian authorities apply a fine on the tourists as if to say, “Why did you come to India’ now pay a penalty fee?’

On an average about 300 tourists enter India through the Dawki border per day and this is very frustrating to everyone that Indian officials welcome tourists by asking for bribes and hampering the country’s reputation. I would request the concerned authorities to take the initiative to solve this issue and create a decent environment.

Tanvir Ruhel

(entrepreneur)Shreehatto Advancement Service (SAS) 08 Noyasarak,

Sylhet 3100, Bangladesh

Tragic news indeed!

While expressing my deepest condolences to the bereaved family of Baghmara on the demise of their son as a result of an explosion of the Bluetooth sound system, I believe it is my responsibility to share the possible reasons for the explosion. Let me humbly correct the terminology ‘Speaker Explosion.’ Speakers can’t explode at all. Since the advent of Android phones and a little later the e-vehicle, scientists and technocrats invented the new powerful rechargeable battery, the Lippo as it is commonly called. The battery Lithium Hydride, unlike our lead sulphuric acid still used in fossil fuel vehicles, has high Ampere Hour Capacity (AHC). Our smartphones use 5.24 volt Lippo cells and it possesses 2500 maHr capacity meaning the battery when fully charged could be used for 25 hours with ampere drainage of 100 milli-ampere. In practical terms, the fully charged smartphone will serve for 2 days with conscientious use, avoiding videography as far as practicable.

One technological marvel of the charger is the new SMPS (switch mode power supply). This charger will automatically turn off when the battery is fully charged (usually for smart phones at 5.6 volts a little above 5.24 volts is the cut off). With all these safety precautions, we sadly are not free from the fault of the Bluetooth Sound amplifier. The Garo Hills case might be the result of a short circuit in the amplifier. This had happened recently with car battery chargers. A person after charging the customer’s battery (12 volts), instead of testing each one with the usual method, did the most dangerous act of short-circuiting it, thereby resulting in blue sparks. The battery exploded with severe damage to the eyes. Luckily, the person did not suffer permanent damage.

The unlucky teenager is sadly a victim of the fully charged Lippo cell which was short-circuited. Three months ago a man died in South India due to the explosion of the e-vehicle battery charging in his room. That same month another person was killed in a similar manner while his wife and daughter in the same room suffered injuries. That same week 1447 two wheelers of OLA were recalled due to battery explosion on roads.

Union Transport Minister, Nitin Gadkari had built around 12,000 Govt charging stations for e-vehicles all over the country to cater to around 15 lakhs users. It is not advisable to use domestic or commercial power supply to charge e-vehicles. It is not only illegal but dangerous too. The higher the power capacity of a battery the more the chances of explosion in the event of a short circuit. We also saw on YouTube of an e-bus gone up in flames in the US. Science and technology have the onus to invent techniques that automatically shut off in the event of current overloading. Another suggestion is to prevent the driving mechanism from being vulnerable to over- current consumption.

I take this opportunity as a former teacher to request all schools not to use rechargeable cells like Lippo in their practicals as a mere short-circuit causes sparks that can burn the skin and may at times explode. Dry cells are the safest for children.

W. Passah,

Via email.

Slow speed of India Post’s Speed Post Service

The Speed Post service is not performing as per promise. I booked one letter from the Shillong GPO on July 6, 2022 vide consignment note No EE426969362IN addressed to the Executive Engineer, South Garo Hills (D) Division, Williamnagar with the hope that the letter should reach within three days time, due to an emergency situation but it is deeply regretted that their services are far too slow and very poor. The officer concerned received the letter only on July 25, 2022.

My simple suggestion and request to the officers and staff of the Speed Post service is that they should improve their speed as per its name and not let it degenerate to slow post service as had happened to me.

M.Kharkongor,

Shillong.