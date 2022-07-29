Indigo plane skids off runway in Assam’s Jorhat

As per the airline, the incident took place on Thursday when the aircraft, with 98 passengers on board, was taxing out for take off.

“IndiGo flight 6E-757, operating from Jorhat to Kolkata, returned back to bay during departure. While taxiing out, the pilot was advised that one of the main wheels had partially run over the grass adjacent to the taxiway. The pilot held the taxi procedure as a precaution and asked for necessary inspection,” it added.

“The aircraft was taken back to the bay at Jorhat for inspection. During the initial inspection, no abnormalities were observed. As a matter of caution the maintenance team initiated a thorough inspection. The flight was cancelled,” the IndiGo statement said.

Officials said that the Indigo flight to Kolkata was cancelled after being held up for several hours at Jorhat due to a “technical issue”. “There were 98 passengers on board. All passengers deboarded and are safe. They waited in the terminal building and the flight was cancelled at around 8.15 p.m.”