R G Lyngdoh passes away

Shillong, July 29: Former home minister of Meghalaya, Robert Garnett Lyngdoh passed away at his residence in Nongrim Hills here at around 11.40 am today. He was 62.

Lyngdoh represented Laitumkhrah Assembly Constituency for two terms between 1998 to 2008. He was also the former Vice Chancellor of Martin Luther Christian University.

The former home minister had returned to active politics in the state only last year by rejoining the Congress party.

During his tenure as the home minister of Meghalaya he was very vocal against the militancy.

Condoling the death of Lyngdoh, Meghalaya Chef Minister Conrad Sangma tweeted, “The fearless Shri R. G. Lyngdoh, former Home Minister of Meghalaya was a personality we all looked up to. Cheerful and witty, Bah Robert was a friend to everyone he encountered. Deeply saddened by the news of his passing. My deepest condolences to @ampareenlyngdoh& his family.”