IS module case: NIA conducts searches in 6 states

NATIONAL
By Agencies

New Delhi, July 31: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches at 13 places in six states belonging to suspects in a case pertaining to activities of IS module.

The raids were conducted in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal and Raisen, Gujarat’s Bharuch, Surat, Navsari and Ahmedabad, Bihar’s Arariya district, Karnataka’s Bhatkal and Tumkur City, Maharashtra’s Kolhapur and Nanded districts, and Uttar Pradesh’s Deoband district.

The case was registered suo moto by NIA on June 25 under sections 153A and 153B of IPC and sections 18, 18B, 38, 39 & 40 of UA (P) Act.

“The searches conducted today have led to seizure of incriminating documents and material,” said an official.

Further investigation in the case is on. (IANS)

