After Oppn assures not to bring placards into House, LS Speaker withdraws suspension of 4 MPs

Speaker Om Birla gave the ruling and asked the members to respect the sanctity of the House. The proposal for the withdrawal of the suspensions was moved by parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi.

The four Congress MPs — Manickam Tagore, Ramya Haridas, Jothimani and T.N. Prathapan — were suspended last Monday for the entire Monsoon Session ending August 12 for holding protests with placards inside the House. Speaker Om Birla had earlier warned them to behave and not to wave the placards inside the House if they wanted to protest.

As the proceedings began in the Lok Sabha last Monday after the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, the opposition members started sloganeering on the issue of price rise and hiked GST rates. Some MPs were seen holding placards and banners and some Opposition MPs reached the well of the House.

IANS