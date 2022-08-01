Innovation, research for societal transformation must be focused: Rymbui

Guwahati, August 1, 2022: A 5-day long national exhibition and seminar on plasma physics has been inaugurated today at the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya(USTM) by Lahkmen Rymbui, education minister of Meghalaya.

This exciting exhibition cum seminar on plasma science and technology has been organized by the department of physics, USTM in collaboration with CPP-IPR Department of Atomic Energy, Govt. of India under the theme “Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav” from 1st to 5 th August, 2022, according to a Press release.

The exhibition is being participated by more than 500 school and college students from about 50 educational institutions of Guwahati, Kokrajhar and Ri Bhoi.

Inaugurating the programme, Lahkmen Rymbui said that innovation and research for societal transformation must be focused by educational institutions. He urged young students to take research and innovation as powerhouse of knowledge also said that the initiative by USTM to involve school and college students in scientific endeavors is a very positive and inspiringstep.

“We must know how to empower ourselves with the use of Plasma in our lives”, he added.

Addressing the gathering Prof GD Sharma, VC, USTM said that this exhibition will motivate students to do research on plasma which research can open new avenues of learning in school level. “USTM is also planning to have a center for plasma research and a separate paper for plasma research”, he added.