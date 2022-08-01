‘CM attemping to dislodge TMC through NPP, others’

SHILLONG, July 31: Trinamool Congress chief whip George B Lyngdoh on Sunday said Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is making attempts to dislodge the party and demoralise its workers but it will not waver in its aim to bring about a change in 2023.

“The CM may be attacking either through NPP or BJP to demoralise the TMC but given the response and support that people have shown in the past few months, the TMC will not be wavering in its aim and mission to bring about a change in 2023 and take the message to people that we are serious for a change,” Lyngdoh said, reacting to Sangma’s claim that the TMC is disintegrating in the state.

The CM had claimed that five of the 12 TMC MLAs are in talks with other political parties in their search for a greener pasture.

But Lyngdoh said, “Even the party (TMC) has not got any official communication from any of the MLAs.”

On the claims that NPP is emerging as the single largest party, Lyngdoh said any ruling party will make such tall claims but the people are the best judge.

“Everybody will try to market his own party and sell its policy but the right-thinking people and those who have suffered due to loss of livelihood and wages and bore the brunt of misgovernance are smart enough to understand which party will take the state forward,” he asserted.

The TMC leader claimed the people in the state are fed up with the alleged misgovernance and corruption of the ruling dispensation. He claimed money is going only to a handful of people who are rich.

Stating that crumbs being distributed across households are just a means to pacify the people before elections, he said the unemployed youth, farmers, daily wage earners, entrepreneurs who have lost businesses, families struggling to clears debts, pay hospital bills and those who have not been able to get any kind of benefits for four and half years will give the answer in 2023.

Lyngdoh criticised the government for trying to come up with an alternative approach downstream of the main Umiam dam even after a project was sanctioned from Mawlai bypass towards Shillong bypass. He said the project sanctioned will be distant from the dam and minimise geographical and environmental damage.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who also handles PWD, had earlier stated that the government decided on an alternative approach downstream of the Umiam dam and the consultants engaged will return after the rains.