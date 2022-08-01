Former Home Minister’s mortal remains cremated

SHILLONG, July 31: It was his last wish and he had penned it down in the form of a poem as a reminder for his family members.

“Cremate me, let my being explode into the sky, carried in the smoke, billowing and rising into the heavens. Do not restrict me in a claustrophobic box, or send me into the bowels of the earth, to implode, disintegrate and stepped upon. Let my spirit fly, to be one with the air, to fill your lungs, to sustain life” – This was what Robert Garnett Lyngdoh had expressed in his poem “Cremate Me”.

Respecting his last wish, the mortal remains of the former Home Minister were cremated at the Shillong Electric Crematorium at Mawbah on Sunday.

His ashes will be kept at his residence in Nongrim Hills before it is finally buried at his farmhouse in Umsning, a family member said.

Hundreds of mourners including family members, friends and well wishers gathered at the crematorium to bid adieu.

Earlier, a funeral service was held at the former Home Minister’s residence. Rev Mey Changiri from the Baptist Church delivered a message during the funeral service.

The funeral service was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, MPCC president Vincent H Pala, Cabinet Minister Sanbor Shullai and North Shillong MLA Adelbert Nongrum, among others.

Lyngdoh’s son Zachariah Nongkynrih and his sister Dr Careen Lyngdoh delivered short speeches giving an insight into the life of the former Home Minister.

Lyngdoh’s younger sister and East Shillong MLA Ampareen Lyngdoh expressed gratefulness to all those who had helped her brother when he was unwell. “Let us all celebrate the life of our brother,” she added.

Lyngdoh, a musician to the core, was given a special farewell with Daryll Diengdoh, Shepherd Najiar and Gregory Ford Nongrum of Blue Temptation singing his favourite numbers during the funeral service.