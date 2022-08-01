KHADC against uranium mining

SHILLONG, July 31: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council remains steadfast on its commitment of not giving its consent to uranium mining in Mawthabah, South West Khasi Hills.

“We are opposed to the proposed uranium mining project. As of now, there is no correspondence from the Directorate of Atomic Minerals on the project,” KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne said on Sunday. Asked about the pre-developmental projects undertaken by the AMD, including construction of the road from Wahkaji to Mawthabah, Chyne said the development projects were implemented during the tenure of the previous executive committee.

“I can only say that those projects were not implemented by the council. The funds released for the project was not credited into the account of the council,” he said, adding that the present EC will not entertain any proposal for uranium mining.

It may be recalled that Union Minister for DoNER Jitendra Singh had stated in Parliament that the Centre has not yet abandoned the idea of uranium mining at Domiasiat-Mawthabah area in South West Khasi Hills.

The minister’s statement has evoked sharp criticism from the UDP which maintained that the state will always be against uranium mining and environment degradation no matter what the Centre asserts.

“The Centre may say whatever it wants but we are concerned about the safety of the people and we want to protect and preserve the environment,” UDP general secretary Jemino Mawthoh said.

Even the KSU and FKJGP units of South West Khasi Hills have affirmed their stance against uranium mining in the district, warning any party or government vying for initiating the activity again in the area.