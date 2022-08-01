Heroin recovered from cop

Shillong, August 1: A constable of Meghalaya Police has been placed under suspension after recovery of contraband heroin from his possession.

Police informed that in an operation carried out by the ANTF of Meghalaya Police early this morning, about 10.53 gms heroin was recovered from the possession of constable (UBC/534) Ajay Chettri who has been put under immediate suspension, according to a Press release.

The contraband was sent by another drug peddler named Khawbok Diengdoh (29), S/o Smt Philomina Diengdoh, R/o Dongkamon Nongmensong, here who has also been taken into custody.

The driver, handyman and owner of Ria Travel Night Super Bus namely Arup Nag (57), S/o (L) D K Nag, R/o Upper Babupara, Tura, Suresh Burman (59), S/o (L) Lokeshwar Burman, R/o Beldarpara, Tura and Shankar Dalu (33) S/o Gopal Dalu, R/o Mukdangra, Garobadha have also been detained for interrogation.

One mobile phone with sim card, one bus bearing R/No. ML-08E-6111 and one Maruti Suzuki Car bearing R/No. AS-01AB-6116 has also been seized.

On the basis of information provided by WGH Police, a search of the house of Khawbok Diengdoh at Shillong was conducted by Shillong Police and small quantity of heroin was recovered from his possession. Further details may be obtained from SP, EKH.