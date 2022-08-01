SSLC toppers from Nongalbibra feted

Tura, August 1: SSLC toppers belonging to the Garo community from schools in Nongalbibra and its adjoining areas were on Monday felicitated by the local unit of the GSU, in the presence of local MLA Rophul S Marak as the Chief Guest.

The felicitation programme was attended by Principal of Seroni Nengminja Secondary School, Basanti Sangma as the Guest of Honour and President of Nongalbibra Coal Supply Association, Willynath R Sangma as the Special Guest.

During the brief felicitation programme, the successful students were presented with certificates and cash prizes by the Chief Guest. Among those who were felicitated include, Jittu R Sangma, Chidilsa S Marak, Tyanwe Chisim Sangma and Dianchidora N Sangma.