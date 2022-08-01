Job aspiring candidates irked by result delay

Tura, August 1: Job aspiring candidates from Tura, who applied for the post of Surveillance Worker through the District Selection Committee (DSC), have lamented that the results of the personal interview, which was conducted in the year 2020 have not been declared till date.

According to the candidates, the written exam for the post was conducted on August 8 2020, while the personal interview took place from October 6 to 8 in the same year.

Pointing out that results of other examinations taken during the same time have already been declared, the aggrieved candidates demanded to know the reason for keeping the same pending.

“It has been five years since the vacant posts were advertised on May 17 2017. Why has the department kept it pending for so long or has the recruitment process been completely scrapped,” they asked.