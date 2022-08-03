Govt asked to say no to uranium mining in state

SHILLONG, Aug 2: The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) on Tuesday asked the state government to pass a resolution in the Assembly that it will urge the Centre to close down any programme or proposal on uranium mining in the state.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, HYC president Robertjune Kharjahrin said the council stands opposed to uranium mining in the state by the Centre.

“Although the people of Meghalaya have registered strong protests against proposed mining of uranium, yet the Government of India is still contemplating on establishing mining centre and exploratory mining of uranium in the state as reflected in Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh’s reply in the Lok Sabha recently,” Kharjahrin said.

He said since the Assembly represents the voices of people, it would be prudent that it passes a resolution in this regard. He said the state government should impress upon the Centre to stop making any attempt to mine uranium in Meghalaya.

“We also urge the state government to take necessary steps to pass the resolution in the next Assembly session,” the HYC president said.

Earlier, Tynsong stated the state government is against uranium mining and the Supreme Court in its 2019 order also reconfirmed the ownership of land – both surface and underneath – to the landowners. So, he added, it depends on the willingness of the people.

He was reacting to the Union minister’s statement that the Centre has not abandoned the idea and will continue with its attempt to mine uranium from Domiasiat-Mawthabah area in South West Khasi Hills.

Pointing out that according to the Nationalisation Act, resources such as coal, gas, petroleum and uranium were all nationalised items earlier, Tynsong said, “But the Supreme Court ruling overruled everything. Therefore, it depends ultimately on the willingness of the people.”

The South West Khasi Hills district unit of the Khasi Students’ Union has already warned against fresh uranium mining activities in the area by any party or government.

The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) has also stated that it will not give the no-objection certificate for the proposed uranium mining project.

“We are firm on our stand to oppose the uranium mining project,” KHADC Chief Executive Member Titosstarwell Chyne had said.