Make state govt party in plea for FIR against Kareena Kapoor: MP HC

Bhopal, Aug 5 : The Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday ordered that the state government be made a party in a petition seeking FIR against Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor over use of the word ‘Bible’.

The court’s observation came during hearing a petition seeking FIR against the actress for using the word ‘Bible’ in the title of her book – “Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible”, which, according to the petitioner, allegedly hurt the religious sentiments of the Christian community.

Advocate Christopher Anthony had moved the High Court in July this year, challenging the additional sessions court’s February 26 order dismissing his plea.

The other respondents in the petition are the book’s co-author Aditi Shah Bhimjyani, Amazon Online Shopping and Juggernaut Books.

Anthony told the court that he had filed a complaint at Omti police station in Jabalpur in September last year, against the actor.

The holy book ‘Bible’ cannot be compared with the pregnancy of the actor, Anthony argued.

Earlier, Anthony had moved a magistrate’s court in Jabalpur after the police did not take any action on the complaint. However, the court had dismissed the petition observing that there was nothing objectionable or obscene in publishing the name ‘Bible’ with the word pregnancy.

After that, Anthony had approached the sessions court, which also rejected his plea, following which he moved the High Court.

“The petitioner has not impleaded the state as a party. Therefore, he is directed to implead the state as a party,” the court said.(IANS)