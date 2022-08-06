Woman gang raped in Delhi spa: DCW

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly gang raped by two men in the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said on Saturday.

In a tweet in Hindi, Maliwal said the victim was working in the spa centre in Delhi’s Pitampura area.

“The owner and one customer of ‘Ocean Spa’ first intoxiated the victim woman then allegedly gang raped her,” she said.

The DCW chair further said that an FIR has been registered nd further legal action is being taken.

Pertinently, the Delhi Police is yet to share any details about the incident.

Maliwal also pointed out that prostitution or sex rackets are being openly run in the national capital. (IANS)