BJP to intensify protest for Sisodia’s dismissal after ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme

New Delhi, Aug 7: The BJP is all set to intensify its attack against the Arvind Kejriwal government over the controversial now withdrawn excise policy and demand the removal of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia after ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme ends on August 15.

The Delhi BJP has planned to hold a protest outside the Chief Minister’s official residence to demand the sacking of Sisodia from the government and the party. The protest will be led by Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta and Leader of opposition in Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, and all the party MPs and MLAs from the city will participate.

Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena has already recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into the alleged violation of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22. Later, the Kejriwal government withdrew the policy.

Delhi BJP vice president Virendra Sachdeva told IANS that the recent development shows that there was huge scam in the new excise policy brought out by the Kejriwal government last year and the action by L-G has established that corruption took place in its implementation.

“First L-G recommended the CBI inquiry followed by withdrawal of policy by the Kejriwal government. On Saturday, L-G ordered suspension of 11 senior officials over the serious lapses in the implementation of the excise policy, showing that a huge scam took place. After the CBI inquiry, Sisodia will be sent behind the bars for his involvement like Satyendra Jain,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP vice president said that the party will intensify its protest to put pressure on the chief minister to remove Sisodia from his cabinet.

“We have been opposing the excise policy since day one and continue our protest till Sisodia is not removed from the post of minister. We will hold protests across Delhi and it will intensify after the end of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign on August 15,” Sachdeva added.

Sisodia, meanwhile, on Saturday said that he has written to the CBI over the changing stands of former L-G Anil Baijal on opening of liquor shops in the unauthorised colonies.

“Why was the decision changed 48 hours before when all liquor shops were set to open last year in November? Who benefited and under whose pressure the L-G reversed its decision, all these should be answered,” Sisodia had said. (IANS)