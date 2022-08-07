Endangered animals, birds rescued; duo held

JOWAI, Aug 6: The Hynniewtrep National Youth Movement (HNYM), East Jaintia Hills, on Friday detected endangered animals and birds, at Phramer.

The endangered species were being transported in a vehicle (ML-11-0661) driven by one Kormola Bru (24) of Mizoram.

According to the HNYM president Commingson Dkhar, the driver and the occupant were found to be illegally transporting these animals and birds to Mizoram.

Following the detection, the HNYM immediately informed the Phramer Police, following which the duo was arrested and the animals were confiscated.

The seized animals and birds include two Hoolock gibbons, one Great Indian Hornbill, two Grey Langurs, one Phayre’s leaf monkey and one Otter.