SBA secretary clarifies on abstention

SHILLONG, Aug 6: Secretary of the Shillong Bar Association (SBA) Treibor Jyrwa has clarified that the information on boycott of the POCSO Judge’s Court, Shillong, has not come from the executive committee of the association.

“We have no knowledge about the information mentioned in the news report since it was not shared by the executive committee of the SBA,” the SBA secretary said.

Earlier, it was reported that the SBA, in its general body meeting on Thursday, had decided to continue with the abstention from the court of POCSO Judge FS Sangma.