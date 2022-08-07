Incomplete approach road causes problems

SHILLONG, Aug 6: The incomplete construction of the approach road to the upcoming zoo in Mawlein Mawkhar in Ri-Bhoi has been causing a lot of miseries for the commuters and the locals alike.

Some people have informed that the work has been going on for last two three years with the construction materials for the approach road being dropped on the side of the national highway.

With no drains as of now, the situation exacerbates when rains lash the site.

“It becomes risky even for the vehicles to ply on this stretch as the mud reaches to the highway,” a person said, citing anonymity.