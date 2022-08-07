Switch to Bamboo Fabric Bedsheets

Don’t we all love a good night’s sleep after a long tiring day at work? A cozy bed is just what we need to fall right into that peaceful slumber. Your bedsheets play a crucial role in determining your sleep patterns. Having said that, quite recently Bamboo cotton is growing incredibly popular, and is used in bamboo bed sheets, bamboo cotton quilt & duvet covers, bamboo cotton towels…the list goes on. Don’t we all love a good night’s sleep after a long tiring day at work? A cozy bed is just what we need to fall right into that peaceful slumber. Your bedsheets play a crucial role in determining your sleep patterns. Having said that, quite recently Bamboo cotton is growing incredibly popular, and is used in bamboo bed sheets, bamboo cotton quilt & duvet covers, bamboo cotton towels…the list goes on.

aficionados, and families alike. Rajiv Merchant, President Domestic Retail, Boutique Living, Indo count Industries Ltd. says, "Bamboo fabric is extremely soft, it is a material that feels like it lightly floats on your skin. Having said that, it's also anti-bacterial, resistant to wrinkles, and has eco-friendly properties when made sustainably." So what's the reason behind this new bamboo obsession? It has unique benefits, bamboo cotton fabric can be enjoyed by allergy sufferers, eco-friendly users, the occasional indulgence

Here are a few benefits of using Bamboo cotton and why making the switch could help better your sleep.

* Durability: One of the primary distinctions between cotton and bamboo is that the bamboo fabric is much stronger and more durable. This comes to test when you wash the bedsheets over and again after multiple uses as well as those roughhousing moments when children are jumping on their beds.

* Breathable: Bamboo cotton is said to be cooling and moisture-wicking. The nature of its fibres and the way they come together in the fabric makes it very breathable. While cotton absorbs moisture or heat, the bamboo wicks away moisture and pulls away heat. This is one reason why bamboo bedding is such a robust option. Since so many people sleep hot or sweat while they sleep, they benefit from bamboo cotton sheets and bamboo cotton pillows.

* Hypoallergenic: The bamboo cotton fabric is naturally hypoallergenic and anti-bacterial. This makes it an ideal option for individuals with sensitive skin, asthma, or allergies. Dust mites that cause indoor allergy symptoms such as sneezing, runny nose, and nasal congestion are often attracted to warm, humid environments. Given the bamboo's naturally cooling, moisture-wicking properties, the fabric helps repel dust mites and reduce indoor allergies.