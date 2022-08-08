Modi condoles loss of lives in Raj temple stampede

New Delhi, Aug 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep grief over the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Rajasthan’s Sikar.

In a tweet the Prime Minister said, “Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at the Khatu Shyamji Temple complex in Sikar, Rajasthan. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those who are injured recover at the earliest.”

Three pilgrims died while four others sustained serious injuries in a stampede which broke out in the Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan’s Sikar on Monday morning.

The stampede was reported at 5.00 a.m., when a huge crowd of devotees assembled for ‘darshan’ on the occasion of Ekadashi. Devotees had been standing in a queue since late Sunday night and as soon as the doors of the temple opened in the morning, a stampede broke out.

All the three dead were women devotees. The bodies of the deceased have been kept in the mortuary of Khatushyamji Hospital where post-mortem will take place. (IANS)