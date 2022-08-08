PSG begin Ligue 1 campaign with 5-0 victory

Paris, Aug 7: An unplayable Neymar notched a goal and three assists to lead defending champion Paris Saint-Germain to a 5-0 win at Clermont in the French league on Saturday.
Lionel Messi also made a big contribution with two goals and an assist.
Neymar troubled Clermont with his movement and skills. In the seventh minute, he pounced on a low cross from Achraf Hakimi to have a first-time effort deflected out by Alidu Seidu.
Two minutes later, Pablo Sarabia squared the ball back for Messi, who flicked it toward Neymar. The Brazil forward controlled the ball before burying it into the bottom corner.
PSG capitalised on a fast break in the 26th when Neymar found Achraf Hakimi, who found the top corner.
Neymar set up the third goal with a pinpoint free kick for Marquinhos, who headed home in the 39th.
On the stroke of halftime, Neymar fed Messi, whose shot was saved by goalkeeper Mory Diaw.
Messi still made it 4-0 in the 80th. He played a one-two with Neymar before netting with a low strike. The Argentina superstar sealed the win in the 86th by chesting down a ball over the top from Leandro Paredes to score with an overhead kick. (AP)

