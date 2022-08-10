All is not well in Gujarat BJP: Sources

All is not well in the BJP unit of Gujarat as differences are simmering within the party over various issues, if sources are to be believed.

Party’s tribal leader from Banaskantha demanding that only local candidates be nominated from the Danta Assembly seat and Rajkot District Panchayat’s Executive Committee’s chairman resigning from the post on Tuesday are two indicators of the undercurrent of tension.

Party senior leaders are down playing both episodes, say the sources.

Banaskantha district BJP Scheduled Tribe Morcha president Ladhubhai Parghi in a public meetings said: “Party should only nominate local tribal candidate from Danta Assembly constituency, if party fields local candidates, then 1.30 lakh Dungri Bhil tribals promise jubilant victory of party candidate, but if the party nominates candidate from outside or other tribes, we don’t promise his victory.”

It is an unwarranted statement from Parghi as the district president of S.T. Morcha party expects him to follow the party line. Being a leader, he should know the system of candidate selection, where local workers and leaders’ views and opinions are considered. There is a possibility that Parghi might have made this statement to send a signal to other aspirants, said Harsad Vasava, Gujarat BJP S.T. Morcha president.

In another development, Rajkot District Panchayat’s executive committee’s president Sahdevsinh Jadeja has submitted his resignation to the party leaders. Sahdevsinh could not be contacted for his comments, but sources from the party said District Panchayat President Bhupatbhai Bodar’s too much interference in administration forced Jadeja to resign.

Downplaying the entire episode, BJP District Committee president Mansukhbhai Khachariya told IANS: “Party has not received any resignation from Jadeja, there are baseless allegations that he is suffocating in the Panchayat because does not have free hand. The fact is in the past, he had discussed his resignation citing family and business related issues, but was convinced to continue till his tenure ends.”