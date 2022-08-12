Advocate arrested for making fake court order

Tura, Aug 12: One advocate identified as Kunal Kanti Saha Roy of Guwahati was arrested at Resubelpara on Thursday for producing a fake court order with forged seal and signature of a judicial magistrate to his clients in connection with a Bajengdoba Police Station case.

In this regard, an FIR was filed against the accused by the JMFC and a case has been registered at Resubelpara Police Station under sections 465/ 466/ 467/ 468/ 471/ 472/ 34 IPC. The police team from North Garo Hills led by Deputy SP also raided his residence in Guwahati and recovered incriminating items used for producing the fake court order. The accused person is presently in police custody.