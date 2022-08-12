Phaibhakupar Kharlukhi bags the Crystal Award 2022 for Excellence in Visual Arts.

Shillong, Aug 12: The annual ceremony of the Crystal Gayle Memorial Award 2022 was held at Raj Bhavan Durbar Hall here today in commemoration of the fifth death anniversary of a theater artiste Crystal Gayle Kharnaior.

The Award Ceremony was graced by R V Warjri, IFS (retired Ambassador), N Munish Singh, Zonal Director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shillong and A Lakiang, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, Raj Bhavan.

Recalling his tenure as the Ambassador in few European countries, the Chief Guest R V Warjri said ‘The Revolution in Europe during the different phases of history occurred because of the art movement in different expressions of music, visual arts, theater and literature’ he reiterated ‘the Renaissance is one of the major art movement during the fourteenth century that has created tremendous impact and percolate across the globe’. While lauding the effort of the Riti Academy of Visual Arts, Warjri said ‘The indigenous conceptualisation of art is essential to preserve the natural resources and biodiversity and urged upon the tribal people to assert more for the duties to conserve their land rather than to claim and demand for their rights’.

The Crystal Award 2022 for Excellence in Visual Arts was bagged by Phaibhakupar Kharlukhi for his extensive experience in both photography and painting. The expression of his artworks emphasised on the natural landscapes intersperse with the elements of folk culture and intellectual presentation of the exotic characteristics of the society in the countryside.

The Crystal Award 2022 was conferred by the chief guest R V Warjri, in the presence of N Munish Singh, Zonal Director, Indian Council for Cultural Relations, Shillong and A Lakiang, Deputy Secretary to the Governor, Raj Bhavan and Raphael Warjri, Chief Creative Director, Riti Academy of Visual Arts. A soulful tribute song was also presented by Dalariti and her band members.