Sadhu calls for boycott of Shah Rukh-starrer ‘Pathan’, gets death threat

Sadhu Devnath, the guru brother of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, will soon file a criminal complaint in Bachau police station against the person who threatened him on social media.

Speaking to local media, Sadhu Devnath stated: “One Saleem Ali (SRK fan) has posted a beheaded poster of mine on Twitter. He is from Shah Rukh Khan’s PR team, this is in reaction to my Thursday’s tweet in which I had appealed to Sanatanis to boycott Shahrukh’s new movie ‘Pathan’ like Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.”

The sadhu said he wants police to expose the syndicate or gang behind this threat and not simply investigate against Saleem.

“I am not against any movie, but against actors who flourish on Indian fan followers and abuse the nation,” he said, adding that he is also not against any caste, creed or community, but will not tolerate those who speak against the nation and its people.