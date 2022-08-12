Assam CM urges Aamir Khan to postpone his visit to state

“Aamir Khan spoke to me and he intended to come to Assam during the Independence Day celebration. But it may shift focus from Azadi Ka Amrit Mohatsav… hence I told him to fix a date after August 15,” Sarma told the mediapersons here on Friday.

The Chief Minister, however, said that he has good terms with Khan and they often speak over the telephone.

Though the intent to visit Assam is unknown, sources said Khan wanted to promote his latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which is a remake of the iconic film ‘Forrest Gump’.

It could not be known if the actor has agreed to come to Assam after Independence Day.

Khan’s latest film has been embroiled in controversy for the last few days. Some sections were calling for a boycott of the film claiming that the Aamir Khan-starrer was disrespectful towards the Indian Army.

Notably, Khan had earlier extended a helping hand to the flood-affected people of Assam by making a contribution of Rs 25 lakh towards the CM Relief Fund.

Sarma then took to Twitter to thank the Bollywood actor.