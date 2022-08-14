A tree plantation drive is under way at Science and Technology Innovation Hub. MEGHALAYA By By Our Reporter On Aug 14, 2022 A tree plantation drive is under way at Science and Technology Innovation Hub, Umsawli, on Friday. A total of 100 fruit saplings were planted during the drive, which was organised by the departments of Nutrition & Dietetics and Environment & Traditional Ecosystems of Martin Luther Christian University in collaboration with the Rotary Club of Orchid City Shillong. Share Continue Reading
