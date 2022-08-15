On VIP interaction with the common man

Editor,

Meghalayan readers of our local papers were hugely embarrassed and discomfited to read of Union Minister of State for Jal shakti and Tribal Affairs, Bishweswar Tudu’s angry reaction towards Meghalaya officers making a muddle of their Power Point presentations regarding review of progress of development works in the state. The next day the MOS again made some remarks that, if read between the lines, actually meant his anger and disapproval over the seriousness Meghalaya shows towards centrally aided development schemes. In a veiled but diplomatically reprimand, on both the officials executing as well as the political master monitoring central schemes for Meghalaya, Tudu expressed disappointment by saying “In pen and paper I am happy but practically I am not happy”! Now what does such an oxymoronic statement from a Central Minister, who supervises the release of scarce funds from his ministry, mean? To me it translates as “As you guys are not serious about the proper implementation of resources released for your development, rest assured we too will not take seriously your future developmental demands.” Apparently from the silence maintained by both the CM and the Minister PHE it meant very little to them. Like water off a ducks back, if you know what I mean. But to more sensitive citizens it spells disgrace and ignominy at the way this Government reacts to development and governance.

Newspaper reports also point to the fact that the Central MOS actually took time to personally visit some PHE schemes. It simply shows the interest and attention paid by such people’s representatives over the proper utilization of funds. Question I would like to ask is How many of our own Ministers ever visit to inspect, evaluate and monitor schemes under their charge? Very little by a very few if one is to believe reports coming from the ground. Serious Ministers and Officers take site inspections and tours, especially to remote rural areas very seriously. I still remember the visit of senior members of the Planning Commission, Mr BN Yugandhar and Ms Sayeeda Hamid of interior projects in West Khasi Hills under the then NERCOMP IFAD project. Despite bad roads the pair drove deep into the interior. What struck me then was that during inspection of a village, I, as Programme Director of the Project was barred from speaking. They wanted to interact directly and personally with the beneficiaries of the Project; talked to them; questioned them; sat with them and personally evaluated the inputs they got from the ground. Near impossible to bluff such close scrutiny. Point again is how many of our Ministers ever travel outside their respective constituencies to find out factually what is happening. Too many of the Ministers are constituency Ministers, nursing only their own turf while the Devil take the rest of the state.

My point is, I have this huge suspicion that there is very little, perhaps none at all , interaction between our VIPs and the common man. Ministers are fed doctored reports, reports that they themselves are reluctant to verify, especially if such reports do not concern their respective constituencies. No contact please with the man on the ground, thank you so much. We shall only condescend to trouble our two legs, our two eyes and our brain only when elections come a calling. Until then please do not trouble us. Development departments such as PHE, PWD, Education, Health Care and Agriculture all suffer from this fear to interact with the common man. I sincerely fear this is what is happening to governance in Meghalaya and I shall be the most happy man if these charges are contradicted.

Yours etc.,

Toki Blah,

Via email

Political rot in the TMC

Editor,

The recent arrest of Mr. Partha Chatterjee, the No.2 in Trinamool Congress hierarchy after recovery of huge amount of cash from the houses of close associates of Mr Chatterjee, arrest of ‘Kestoda’ aka Mr Anubrata Mondal, the mafia man of ‘Didi’ exposed the deep rot that had permeated and settled in Bengal’s political and social fabric since last four decades. The rot began when the people of Bengal chose communists to govern them followed by huge mandate given to TMC. Under erstwhile communist regime, corruption, nepotism, threat, intimidation and other forms of violence were perpetrated in a somewhat subtle manner which after TMC’s ascendency at the helm became overt and blatant. However, so called self proclaimed progressive, secular and all knowing intelligentsia of Bengal tried to portray Bengal as one of the best governed states of India free of any malaise that generally afflicts other states of our country which has now started to crumble as the truth is being unearthed one by one.

Politicization of every institution in Bengal has reached such a level where even medical certificates issued by Government doctors are not accepted by Courts and the arrested persons had to undergo medical tests in neighbouring states. It will really be a herculean task for the people of Bengal to come out of the prevailing situation which is the result of political culture implanted by the Marxists and happily adopted by TMC.

Yours etc.,

D Bhattacharjee

Via email

Celebrating 75 years of Independence

Editor,

I am grateful and thankful to God to join my fellow citizens of India to celebrate the platinum jubilee or 75 years of India’s Independence. This year in our beloved state Meghalaya, for the first time l see the public putting up the tricolour in nearly every house in the city, on vehicles, two wheelers etc. This shows the love and pride of the people which comes from the heart. No one forced them to do so. It is a good sign of returning to the old days where we can celebrate Independence Day in churches, schools or anywhere we like.

But, my simple thoughts go to the youth of the state in particular and the country in general. Are they truly celebrating with joy or are they joyful for two days only. Are the rulers of our country and of the states really thinking about the youth who are the future of the family, society, the state and the country? Is anyone thinking on behalf of those hailing from downtrodden families and villages? Where will our youths go when they can’t get proper jobs in the government or private sectors or in agriculture or any other profession. The top policy makers, the top policy implementors, the executives and even lower ranks are too busy with their own interests. No doubt, from the above there are a few who really think about the welfare of the state and country and of the youth in particular but they are in not in a position to do much because the system is either too complex or they are not allowed to carry forward their mission.

My simple suggestion to all those in power is to please put the country and the youths first so that the youth and country prospers. Create avenues for employment in every sector. Show the way through your deeds and not through your speeches. Actions speak louder than words.

Yours etc.,

PSR Kharkongor

Shillong – 8