Amul hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

In a statement, Amul Dairy said in Gujarat, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, West Bengal, its Taza milk 500 ml will cost Rs 25, Shakti 500 ml pouch Rs 28 and Gold Rs 31. Rs 2 per litre is increased for three ranges of milk.”

According to Amul, the hike is just a four per cent increase in price and lower than prevailing food inflation.

Justifying the hike in prices, Amul said production and operation cost of milk has increased.

Compared to last year cattle’s food cost has increased by 20 per cent, so Amul and other dairies’ members of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation have increased procurement rate by eight to nine per cent, so that pastoralists can meet expenses.

Amul says 80 paise from each rupee recovered from its customers is passed on to farmers/pastoralists.