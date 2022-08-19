AP police help Williamnagar youth

Tura, Aug 19: Andhra Pradesh police on request of Meghalaya Police helped rescue a resident of D C Colony at Williamnagar, Tengrik Momin (25) who was detained by some locals at Gunther Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh.

He had gone along with his friends to Goa by train to work in a company there and got down at Gunthur Railway station where he faced the trouble.

His sister Asma Momin informed the local police over the issue and the District Superintendent of Police immediately contacted his counterpart in Andhra Pradesh to look into the matter. The police in Andhra Pradesh has taken custody of the youth and a team of police personnel from Williamnagar is being sent to bring him back to Williamnagar.