One arrested for murder

Tura, Aug 19: Police have arrested one Nan Mowlong of Songsak Gurakalam village on charges of murder of one Nepali person in his house last evening on the basis of a complaint lodged by Bilani Songsak, wife of Nan Mowlong.

In the FIR filed with the police today, Bilani Songsak stated that yesterday evening around 6:00 her husband namely Nan Mawlong came home along with one of his friends, who is a Nepali.

Both of them were taking rest in the bedroom while Bilani along with her daughter were working in the kitchen. However, after 10-15 minutes her husband and that Nepali person started quarrelling and when she went to see them in bedroom she saw her husband beating that Nepali with an iron rod. On seeing her he also tried to beat her two times, so she ran and hide in the jungle, while her daughter went to stay with her cousin sister.

However, when she came back home this morning, she found that the Nepali person had passed away with blood stain all over his head. A case (No.27(8)2022 u/s 302 IPC) has been registered in Shallang Police Station in this regard.