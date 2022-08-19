GU controller of exams suspended over ‘anomalies’

Guwahati, Aug 19: The disciplinary authority of Gauhati University (GU) has placed the university’s controller of examinations, Dhruwajyoti Choudhury under suspension following anomalies and delay in declaration of undergraduate examination results this year.

An official order from the registrar and disciplinary authority, Gauhati University on Thursday stated that “Pending drawal of disciplinary proceedings, Dhruwajyoti Choudhury, controller of examinations, Gauhati University, is placed under suspension with immediate effect until further order because of anomaly and delay in declaration of results of the undergraduate examinations of Gauhati University in the year 2022.”

“This is executed in exercise of the power conferred by Rule 6 of Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964,” it was stated in the order.

According to reports, the deputy controller of examinations at the university has been assigned additional responsibility of the controller of examinations.

In a separate order from the office of the registrar, Debahari Talukdar was assigned the additional responsibility of controller of examinations.

“As per approval of the vice-chancellor, G.U Debahari Talukdar, deputy controller of examinations, GU is hereby assigned the additional responsibility of the controller of examinations, GU in addition to his normal duties with immediate effect until further order,” the order read.