Four teams to fight for Group A spot

Al-Amerat (Oman), Aug 18: Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates are all set to battle it out for the four-team round robin style Asia Cup qualifier at Al-Amerat Cricket Ground in Oman, starting from August 20.

The winning team of the qualifier tournament will earn a spot in Group A alongside India and Pakistan in the main Asia Cup event, set to start in Dubai and Sharjah from August 27. For the winners, they have the chance to square off against India (August 31) and Pakistan (September 2) .

The United Arab Emirates are the highest ranked T20I team in the qualifier at 12. But as per recent form, there isn’t much difference between the four contenders for the Group A spot.

Hong Kong will be buoyed by their comprehensive seven-wicket triumph over Singapore at the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B last month in Zimbabwe. They also have an experienced former first-class cricketer and Ireland international Trent Johnston as their head coach.

“We’ve got a great group of players that I know are excited by the chance to qualify for the Asia Cup and take on the Test-playing nations before heading home for a well-earned rest,” Johnson was quoted as saying by ICC. (IANS)