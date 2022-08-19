NEROCA defeat TRAU in derby

IMPHAL, Aug 18: NEROCA FC put up a dominating show to beat local rivals TRAU FC 3-1 in a group C fixture of the Durand Cup at the Khuman Lampak stadium here on Thursday.

The first ever ‘Imphal Derby’ got off to an intense start with Tangva Ragui putting the Orange brigade ahead in 16th minute, only for Komron Tursunov to equalise three minutes later.

But thereafter it was a NEROCA domination all the way as Thomyo headed in the 36th minute to snatch back the lead.

Nigerian John Chidi took advantage of a defensive error to score the insurance goal in the 50th minute.

This was the first game in Group C and the first ever football match in the state of Manipur as for the first time the Asia’s oldest tournament is being held in multiple venues of Kolkata, Imphal and Guwahati.

Derby nerves were clear as tough football was on display right from the starting whistle.

Meanwhile, former Indian Super League champions Mumbai City FC (MCFC) overcame early hiccups to beat Indian Navy 4-1 in their opening Durand Cup match at the Saltlake Stadium here on Thursday.

A two-goal blitz by substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte (89th, 90+1st) in the space of two minutes, following goals from Vikram Pratap Singh (45+4th) and Greg Stewart (65th) gave the Islanders full points from group B.

The star-studded Mumbai outfit dominated possession but lacked finishing early on as Indian Navy took the lead with a peach of a strike from Adersh Mattummal (43rd) against the run of play.

Des Buckingham’s side got the breakthrough in the first-half when Vikram made a fine run inside the box from the right and scored the equaliser.

Scottish striker Stewart, the ‘Hero’ of the last ISL season for Jamshedpur FC, opened his account at MCFC, with his signature calm-headed finish to give them the lead at the hour mark.

Making amends for his miss in the 75th minute, Chhangte put the ball into the far corner to make it 3-1 just before regulation time. He then utilised Gurkirat Singh’s assist to complete his brace in the dying minutes to complete an MCKC win. (PTI)